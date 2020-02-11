Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Has $6.71 Million Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $6,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 93.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.22.

In related news, Director Jack B. Moore bought 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $498,069.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 129,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,988,527.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Klesse bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.09 per share, with a total value of $228,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 119,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,442.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 23,900 shares of company stock valued at $921,409. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OXY stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.89. 6,414,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,017,367. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.80. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $68.83.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

