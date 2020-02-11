Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Has $84.41 Million Holdings in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,497,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,494,410 shares during the period. Qiagen comprises 3.4% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned about 1.11% of Qiagen worth $84,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the third quarter worth $411,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,156,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,104,000 after buying an additional 17,653 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qiagen during the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 33.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 86.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 304,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 141,023 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Qiagen from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Qiagen from to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qiagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Commerzbank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.23.

Qiagen stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.10. 44,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,658,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. Qiagen NV has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $43.16.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.28 million. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qiagen NV will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

