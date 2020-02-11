Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,312 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,579 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 2.6% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $64,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Cibc Bank USA lifted its stake in Adobe by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 1,694 shares of the software company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in Adobe by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,982 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Adobe by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 44,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Adobe by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in Adobe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,910 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $901,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,682,985.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,793 shares of company stock valued at $21,169,089. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Griffin Securities raised their target price on Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Nomura raised their target price on Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.28.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $369.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,028. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $249.10 and a 12-month high of $374.48. The company has a market capitalization of $176.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $344.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.13.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

