Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Purchases 4,290 Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 516,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Koninklijke Philips accounts for about 1.0% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Koninklijke Philips worth $25,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2,715.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 313.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHG traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $48.77. 33,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,215. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.79 and a 200-day moving average of $46.68. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 52-week low of $38.25 and a 52-week high of $50.78.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.9356 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.28%.

PHG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

