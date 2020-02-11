Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Sells 13,719 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,719 shares during the period. Iqvia makes up about 2.1% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Iqvia worth $52,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its position in Iqvia by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Iqvia by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Iqvia by 186.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 370 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iqvia in the 3rd quarter worth $3,982,000. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,760,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.16.

In other Iqvia news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,735.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $5,830,215 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IQV traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $162.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,099. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.62. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $128.70 and a 12 month high of $164.13. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

