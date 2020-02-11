Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Sells 14,605 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,517,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,605 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 13.0% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Alibaba Group worth $321,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,307,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830,518 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TH Capital raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.21.

Shares of BABA traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $218.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,456,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,610,280. The company has a market cap of $553.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.59. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $147.95 and a 52-week high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.