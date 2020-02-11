Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 18,611 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 503,436 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 18,611 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.8% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $147,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 29,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Apple by 28.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,156 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Apple by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $312,813,000 after acquiring an additional 800,232 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 10.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,191,529,000 after acquiring an additional 494,862 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,144,877,000 after acquiring an additional 302,917 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Nomura lifted their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Apple to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.55.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $321.55 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.25 and a one year high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,400.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $307.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.59.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.