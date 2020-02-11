Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

Hasbro has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Hasbro has a dividend payout ratio of 55.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hasbro to earn $4.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.9%.

Shares of HAS stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,045,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,109. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $82.87 and a 1-year high of $126.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.99 and its 200-day moving average is $107.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 5.59%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Hasbro from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.25.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

