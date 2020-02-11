Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 13.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,553,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,949 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,782,000 after purchasing an additional 388,468 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the third quarter worth about $34,788,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 863,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,130,000 after purchasing an additional 187,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,651,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,684,000 after purchasing an additional 140,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HAS traded up $3.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.86. The company had a trading volume of 19,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,943. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.92. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.87 and a fifty-two week high of $126.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 70.65%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Hasbro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

