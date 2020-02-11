Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29, RTT News reports. Hasbro had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hasbro stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,943. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $82.87 and a twelve month high of $126.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.65%.

HAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

