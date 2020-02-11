Haven Protocol (XHV) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $81,824.00

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00003341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $3.95 million and $81,824.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,122.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.44 or 0.02241652 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.59 or 0.04490373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.20 or 0.00741965 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.06 or 0.00839195 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00115804 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009966 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00025956 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.73 or 0.00697831 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 11,678,063 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.com. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.