HBZ coin (HBZ) Trading Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 11th. HBZ coin has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $35,595.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HBZ coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitlish, Mercatox, Exmo and HitBTC. During the last week, HBZ coin has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00045288 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $594.97 or 0.05776031 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00053190 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00024787 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00128498 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003521 BTC.

About HBZ coin

HBZ is a token. It launched on February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial. HBZ coin’s official website is www.hbzcoin.com/#. The official message board for HBZ coin is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial. HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin.

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

Buying and Selling HBZ coin

HBZ coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, Exmo and Bitlish. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HBZ coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HBZ coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

