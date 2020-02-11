HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $1.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 188.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of ASM stock opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $0.81.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 41.3% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 1,595,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 466,250 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,270,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 42,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 731,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 31,112 shares in the last quarter.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and 4 leased mineral claims comprising Avino mine area property comprising 4 concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and 1 leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property comprises 9 exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising 4 exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and 1 exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties comprising 3 leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

