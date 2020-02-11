HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,976,990 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,522 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank makes up about 5.1% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of HDFC Bank worth $125,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HDB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth $52,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 100.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HDB. Nomura raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of HDB traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,839. The company has a market cap of $108.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.32. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $65.89.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

