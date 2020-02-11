Head-To-Head Analysis: Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) and Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO)

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) and Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Consolidated Communications and Crexendo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consolidated Communications -2.10% -2.94% -0.32% Crexendo 6.54% 34.90% 15.59%

Volatility and Risk

Consolidated Communications has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crexendo has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Consolidated Communications and Crexendo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consolidated Communications 1 1 1 0 2.00 Crexendo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Consolidated Communications presently has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 10.15%. Given Consolidated Communications’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Consolidated Communications is more favorable than Crexendo.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Consolidated Communications and Crexendo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consolidated Communications $1.40 billion 0.27 -$50.83 million ($0.42) -12.43 Crexendo $11.91 million 5.93 -$220,000.00 N/A N/A

Crexendo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Consolidated Communications.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.2% of Consolidated Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Crexendo shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Consolidated Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 78.0% of Crexendo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Crexendo beats Consolidated Communications on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions. The company also provides voice services that include local phone and long-distance service packages for business customers; and sells business equipment and provides related hardware and maintenance support, video, and other miscellaneous services, as well as rents customer premises equipment. In addition, it offers video services, which consist of high-definition television, digital video recorders (DVR), and/or a whole home DVR; other in-demand streaming content; and network access services, including interstate and intrastate switched access, network special access, and end user access. Further, the company engages in telephone directory publishing, video advertising, billing and support services, and other miscellaneous activities. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 902 thousand voice connections, 779 thousand data connections, and 93 thousand video connections. The company serves customers in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. provides unified communications cloud telecom, broadband Internet, and other cloud business services for businesses in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. It offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed Internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones, and/or mobile and desktop applications. The Web Services segment provides Website hosting and other professional services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

