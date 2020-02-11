Head to Head Comparison: ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) and ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN)

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) and ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

44.0% of ProQR Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of ANCHIANO THERAP/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ProQR Therapeutics and ANCHIANO THERAP/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N/A N/A -$43.57 million ($1.29) -6.60 ANCHIANO THERAP/S N/A N/A -$13.28 million ($5.25) -0.24

ProQR Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ANCHIANO THERAP/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ProQR Therapeutics and ANCHIANO THERAP/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProQR Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 ANCHIANO THERAP/S 0 3 0 0 2.00

ProQR Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 229.02%. ANCHIANO THERAP/S has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 993.75%. Given ANCHIANO THERAP/S’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ANCHIANO THERAP/S is more favorable than ProQR Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares ProQR Therapeutics and ANCHIANO THERAP/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N/A -66.35% -52.55% ANCHIANO THERAP/S N/A -255.67% -136.55%

Summary

ProQR Therapeutics beats ANCHIANO THERAP/S on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome. It is also developing QRX-1011, a single-stranded oligonucleotide for Stargards disease; QRX-704, an oligonucleotide for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and QRX-504 to treat Fuchs' endothelial corneal dystrophy type 3, as well as AT-010, a program for hereditary cerebral hemorrhage with amyloidosis of the Dutch type. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Galapagos N.V. to apply Axiomer, a RNA Editing Technology Platform for various fibrosis targets; and a collaboration agreement with EB Research Partnership and EB Medical Research Foundation to develop QR-313 for patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

About ANCHIANO THERAP/S

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops gene therapies to treat early-stage bladder cancer. It is primarily developing Inodiftagene that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as BioCancell Ltd. and changed its name Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd in July 2018. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.