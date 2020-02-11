Head-To-Head Comparison: Visa (NYSE:V) and 36Kr (NYSE:KRKR)

Visa (NYSE:V) and 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.4% of Visa shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Visa shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Visa and 36Kr, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visa 0 2 24 0 2.92 36Kr 0 0 1 0 3.00

Visa currently has a consensus price target of $218.52, suggesting a potential upside of 6.08%. 36Kr has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 137.29%. Given 36Kr’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 36Kr is more favorable than Visa.

Profitability

This table compares Visa and 36Kr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visa 52.60% 43.15% 17.62% 36Kr N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Visa and 36Kr’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visa $22.98 billion 17.59 $12.08 billion $5.44 37.87 36Kr $43.57 million 5.08 $5.90 million N/A N/A

Visa has higher revenue and earnings than 36Kr.

Summary

Visa beats 36Kr on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants. In addition, the company offers card products, as well as value-added services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, V PAY, and PLUS brands. Visa Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

36Kr Company Profile

36Kr Holdings Inc. provides content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, offline events, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

