Head to Head Contrast: Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) and Rancher Energy (NYSE:TRXO)

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) and Rancher Energy (OTCMKTS:TRXO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sandridge Mississippian Trust I and Rancher Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandridge Mississippian Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A Rancher Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rancher Energy has a beta of 7.29, indicating that its stock price is 629% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sandridge Mississippian Trust I and Rancher Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandridge Mississippian Trust I $8.15 million 0.58 $5.16 million N/A N/A Rancher Energy $1.18 million N/A -$4.25 million N/A N/A

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I has higher revenue and earnings than Rancher Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Sandridge Mississippian Trust I and Rancher Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandridge Mississippian Trust I 58.82% 16.46% 16.46% Rancher Energy N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of Sandridge Mississippian Trust I shares are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of Rancher Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I beats Rancher Energy on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I Company Profile

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, a statutory trust, holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, and Woods counties in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2017, the company's properties comprised royalty interests in the initial wells; and 121 additional wells that were drilled and perforated by the company. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I was founded in 2010 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Rancher Energy Company Profile

T-Rex Oil, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns various properties, which are primarily located in the Rocky Mountain region of Wyoming, as well as Nebraska. T-Rex Oil, Inc. is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

