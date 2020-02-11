Head-To-Head Review: American Spectrum Realty (OTCMKTS:AQQSQ) vs. Retail Opportunity Investments (OTCMKTS:ROIC)

American Spectrum Realty (OTCMKTS:AQQSQ) and Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

American Spectrum Realty has a beta of -6.37, suggesting that its share price is 737% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retail Opportunity Investments has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Spectrum Realty and Retail Opportunity Investments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Spectrum Realty N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Retail Opportunity Investments $295.80 million 6.59 $42.73 million $1.14 14.75

Retail Opportunity Investments has higher revenue and earnings than American Spectrum Realty.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Spectrum Realty and Retail Opportunity Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Spectrum Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A Retail Opportunity Investments 0 1 3 0 2.75

Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus target price of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 15.01%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.5% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 35.9% of American Spectrum Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Spectrum Realty and Retail Opportunity Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Spectrum Realty N/A N/A N/A Retail Opportunity Investments 16.59% 3.81% 1.65%

Summary

Retail Opportunity Investments beats American Spectrum Realty on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Spectrum Realty

American Spectrum Realty, Inc., is out of business. The firm through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, management, and operation of income-producing properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2008, it owned and operated 29 properties, which consisted of 23 office buildings, 5 industrial properties, and 1 retail property. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Houston, Texas. On March 16, 2015, American Spectrum Realty Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on July 8, 2016.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet. ROIC is the largest publicly-traded, grocery-anchored shopping center REIT focused exclusively on the West Coast. ROIC is a member of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and has investment-grade corporate debt ratings from Moody's Investor Services and Standard & Poor's.

