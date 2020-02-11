Head-To-Head Review: Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) and Essex Property Trust (OTCMKTS:ESS)

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) and Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Great Portland Estates has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essex Property Trust has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Great Portland Estates and Essex Property Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Portland Estates $159.43 million 14.29 N/A N/A N/A Essex Property Trust $1.46 billion 14.38 $439.29 million $13.38 23.75

Essex Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Great Portland Estates.

Profitability

This table compares Great Portland Estates and Essex Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A Essex Property Trust 30.08% 6.90% 3.45%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.3% of Essex Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Essex Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Great Portland Estates and Essex Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Portland Estates 0 0 0 0 N/A Essex Property Trust 1 5 7 0 2.46

Essex Property Trust has a consensus target price of $333.25, indicating a potential upside of 4.85%. Given Essex Property Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Essex Property Trust is more favorable than Great Portland Estates.

Summary

Essex Property Trust beats Great Portland Estates on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.8 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.