Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 80,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $340,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,056,718.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $112,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,272 shares in the company, valued at $15,972,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,707 shares of company stock valued at $769,539. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HR traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.13. 405,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,519. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.23, a P/E/G ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $29.63 and a 12-month high of $36.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.41.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.