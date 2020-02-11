Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.77-1.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.81. Healthpeak Properties also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.77-1.83 EPS.

Healthpeak Properties stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,307,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,274. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $37.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.52.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Separately, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.