Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.77-1.83 for the period.

Separately, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price target for the company.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

NASDAQ PEAK traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,307,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,274. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $37.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.