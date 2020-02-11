HedgeTrade (HEDG) Market Cap Achieves $774.27 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HedgeTrade token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.69 or 0.00026308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger and Hotbit. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $774.27 million and $1.23 million worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009841 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004724 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006103 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,208,798 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

HedgeTrade can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

