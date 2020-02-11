Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) Given a €0.90 Price Target at Warburg Research

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) has been assigned a €0.90 ($1.05) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.28% from the stock’s previous close.

HDD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €1.00 ($1.16) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Baader Bank set a €1.35 ($1.57) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bankhaus Lampe set a €1.50 ($1.74) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €1.26 ($1.47) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €1.15 ($1.34).

Shares of HDD traded up €0.02 ($0.02) on Tuesday, reaching €0.92 ($1.07). 709,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,000. The firm has a market cap of $254.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a 12 month low of €0.84 ($0.97) and a 12 month high of €1.79 ($2.08). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is €1.11.

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides products, services, consumables, and software solutions for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, North America, South America, and Eastern Europe. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Digital Business & Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

