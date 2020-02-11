Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Given $45.75 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.67 (Hold) from the six analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Helios Technologies’ rating score has declined by 2.7% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $45.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Helios Technologies an industry rank of 220 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

HLIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Helios Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

In other news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 20,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $913,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,406.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas Britt sold 2,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $2,037,000. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,325,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $4,994,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $4,035,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 540,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,916,000 after acquiring an additional 57,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 27,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies stock opened at $44.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.82. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $53.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.65%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

