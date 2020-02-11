HempCoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,609.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 47.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 11th. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and $1,609.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded up 350.3% against the U.S. dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00050366 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00068115 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000893 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00080454 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,224.49 or 0.99548103 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000612 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000443 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin's total supply is 254,921,663 coins and its circulating supply is 254,786,513 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

HempCoin's official website is hempcoin.org.

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

