Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC trimmed its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSIC. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Henry Schein by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 101.3% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,116. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.58 and a 1 year high of $72.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

