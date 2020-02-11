Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,562 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Henry Schein worth $14,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,232,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,212,000 after purchasing an additional 12,438 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Henry Schein by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 793,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,915,000 after buying an additional 13,277 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Henry Schein by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 472,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after buying an additional 162,315 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 200.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 448,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,506,000 after buying an additional 897,302 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,184,000 after buying an additional 226,488 shares during the period.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

NASDAQ:HSIC traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.16. 16,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,116. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.72. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $72.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Henry Schein declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 31st that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.