Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HLF stock opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.42. Herbalife Nutrition has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $58.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.72.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

HLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.55.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.