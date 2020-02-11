Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Short Interest Down 29.6% in January

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the January 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 512,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Sidoti upgraded Herman Miller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Herman Miller currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

In other news, insider John J. Mcphee sold 16,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $676,748.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at $916,035.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 18,701 shares of company stock worth $766,834 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Herman Miller by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 27,942 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 21,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 338.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 29,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 22,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MLHR traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.49. The stock had a trading volume of 17,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,418. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average of $44.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.66. Herman Miller has a 52-week low of $33.94 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.10 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 29th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

