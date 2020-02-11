Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) Short Interest Up 102.8% in January

Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 303,200 shares, an increase of 102.8% from the January 15th total of 149,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

HESM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Hess Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Hess Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hess Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Shares of Hess Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.25. 129,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,421. Hess Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $17.61 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.94.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 2.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream Partners will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.426 dividend. This is an increase from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. Hess Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,973,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $498,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,165,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,105,000 after acquiring an additional 272,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $693,000. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

