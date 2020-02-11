HGI Capital Management LLC Has $5.05 Million Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

HGI Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 372.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,228 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 2.4% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,467 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,510,611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $985,027,000 after purchasing an additional 31,166 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,722,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $863,699,000 after purchasing an additional 49,791 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,323,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $725,740,000 after purchasing an additional 74,855 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,040,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $473,346,000 after purchasing an additional 49,404 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot stock opened at $241.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $258.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.74. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $240.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura lowered their target price on Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.65.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

