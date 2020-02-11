Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Sold by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,858 shares during the period. Hillenbrand accounts for about 1.8% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Hillenbrand worth $7,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HI. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 244,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,131,000 after acquiring an additional 52,575 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 257,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,588,000 after acquiring an additional 79,306 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,208,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,246,000 after acquiring an additional 245,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 1,013.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,129,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,303 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $29.13. The company had a trading volume of 17,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.29. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.90 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Sidoti lowered their price objective on Hillenbrand from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP J Michael Whitted purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.56 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Also, VP Christopher H. Trainor purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $110,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,874.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

