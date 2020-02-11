Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) VP Nicholas R. Farrell Acquires 1,000 Shares

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) VP Nicholas R. Farrell purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.88 per share, with a total value of $28,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,523 shares in the company, valued at $246,144.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.03. The company had a trading volume of 726,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,300. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.29. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $46.00.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,577,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,848,000 after buying an additional 195,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,228,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,228,000 after buying an additional 399,454 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,208,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,246,000 after buying an additional 245,201 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 1,013.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,129,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,797,000 after buying an additional 1,028,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,299,000 after buying an additional 158,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti lowered their price target on Hillenbrand from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

