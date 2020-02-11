Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.08-4.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.27. Hilton Hotels also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.08-4.21 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Hilton Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Hilton Hotels from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on Hilton Hotels from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.18.

Shares of HLT stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.98. The company had a trading volume of 285,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,798. Hilton Hotels has a twelve month low of $73.93 and a twelve month high of $113.96. The company has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.29.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 972.97% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Hilton Hotels’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

