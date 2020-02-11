Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Price Tops $0.0010

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 11th. In the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC and IDEX. Hiveterminal Token has a total market cap of $417,157.00 and approximately $181.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $359.84 or 0.03603296 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009988 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00250728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00037286 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00136639 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token’s launch date was July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,288,182 tokens. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net.

Hiveterminal Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

