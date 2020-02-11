Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) PT Lowered to GBX 270 at Royal Bank of Canada

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 270 ($3.55) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 69.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HOC. Bank of America raised shares of Hochschild Mining to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 204.50 ($2.69).

Hochschild Mining stock opened at GBX 159 ($2.09) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 168.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 187.72. Hochschild Mining has a one year low of GBX 150.30 ($1.98) and a one year high of GBX 232.20 ($3.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $817.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.15.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

