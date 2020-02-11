HOLD Price Reaches $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last seven days, HOLD has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One HOLD token can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. HOLD has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $94.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HOLD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.45 or 0.03532989 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00241799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00036349 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00134205 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002787 BTC.

About HOLD

HOLD launched on May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ. The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ. HOLD’s official website is hold.co.

HOLD Token Trading

HOLD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOLD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOLD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.