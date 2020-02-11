Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,763 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $240.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $258.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $240.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.65.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.