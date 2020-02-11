Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,377 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.0% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 106.2% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.52. 676,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,170,805. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.74. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $240.61. The stock has a market cap of $258.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.65.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

