Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,721,956 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 49,226 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 0.7% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.25% of Home Depot worth $594,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Home Depot by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,205,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 38,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 59,499 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,993,000 after purchasing an additional 26,719 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Home Depot from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

Home Depot stock opened at $240.61 on Tuesday. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $240.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.