Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 116.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,934 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $19,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 678.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HON shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cowen set a $180.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $176.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.05 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.19.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

