Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 2.3% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 5,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,948,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.96 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.19. The firm has a market cap of $125.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HON. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

