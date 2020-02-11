Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,286,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,028 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 1.3% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.18% of Honeywell International worth $227,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 678.3% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,948,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,916. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.96 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The stock has a market cap of $125.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Cowen set a $180.00 price target on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.