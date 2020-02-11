Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Short Interest Update

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,700 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the January 15th total of 297,700 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 105,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hookipa Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

HOOK stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.49. The stock had a trading volume of 44,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.53 and a current ratio of 10.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.95. Hookipa Pharma has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $14.76.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hookipa Pharma news, VP Klaus Orlinger sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,358 shares in the company, valued at $83,145.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Igor Matushansky sold 11,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $90,379.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,023.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,031 shares of company stock valued at $607,724.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter worth $99,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Hookipa Pharma by 711.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 8,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.71% of the company’s stock.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

