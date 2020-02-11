Horizen (ZEN) Price Hits $12.78

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Horizen has a market cap of $107.41 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for about $12.78 or 0.00124112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, OKEx, Binance and BiteBTC. In the last week, Horizen has traded up 24.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.90 or 0.00717408 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00134797 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001832 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 8,401,288 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, DragonEX, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Binance, Graviex, Bittrex, OKEx and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

