HorusPay Reaches One Day Volume of $40.00 (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. During the last week, HorusPay has traded 146.7% higher against the dollar. One HorusPay token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX and BigONE. HorusPay has a market cap of $832,330.00 and $40.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $358.45 or 0.03532989 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00241799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00036349 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00134205 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002787 BTC.

HorusPay Token Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here. HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io.

HorusPay Token Trading

HorusPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

