HoryouToken (HYT) Price Down 5.7% Over Last Week

HoryouToken (CURRENCY:HYT) traded up 67.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. HoryouToken has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $408.00 worth of HoryouToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HoryouToken has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One HoryouToken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HoryouToken alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010215 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000092 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

HoryouToken Profile

HoryouToken (HYT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2018. HoryouToken’s total supply is 18,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,089,498,874 tokens. HoryouToken’s official website is www.horyoutoken.io. HoryouToken’s official Twitter account is @HoryouToken. The Reddit community for HoryouToken is /r/HoryouToken. The official message board for HoryouToken is medium.com/@HoryouToken.

HoryouToken Token Trading

HoryouToken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoryouToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoryouToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HoryouToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HoryouToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HoryouToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.