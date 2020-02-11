Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) versus Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Critical Contrast

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) and Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Host Hotels and Resorts and Ares Commercial Real Estate’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Host Hotels and Resorts $5.52 billion 2.20 $1.09 billion $1.77 9.56 Ares Commercial Real Estate $118.28 million 4.69 $38.60 million $1.39 11.96

Host Hotels and Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Ares Commercial Real Estate. Host Hotels and Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ares Commercial Real Estate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.7% of Host Hotels and Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Host Hotels and Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Host Hotels and Resorts and Ares Commercial Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Host Hotels and Resorts 20.80% 15.21% 9.09% Ares Commercial Real Estate 31.89% 9.11% 2.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and Ares Commercial Real Estate, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Host Hotels and Resorts 3 1 5 0 2.22 Ares Commercial Real Estate 0 0 1 0 3.00

Host Hotels and Resorts presently has a consensus target price of $19.30, indicating a potential upside of 13.97%. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.73%. Given Host Hotels and Resorts’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Host Hotels and Resorts is more favorable than Ares Commercial Real Estate.

Dividends

Host Hotels and Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ares Commercial Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Host Hotels and Resorts pays out 45.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ares Commercial Real Estate pays out 95.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ares Commercial Real Estate has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Ares Commercial Real Estate is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Host Hotels and Resorts has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ares Commercial Real Estate has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Host Hotels and Resorts beats Ares Commercial Real Estate on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as Marriott, Ritz-Carlton, Westin, Sheraton, W, St. Regis, The Luxury Collection, Hyatt, Fairmont, Hilton, Swissôtel, ibis and Novotel, as well as independent brands in the operation of properties in over 50 major markets.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. Ares Commercial Real Estate Management LLC operates as the manager of the company. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

